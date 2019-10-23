Capt Safdar sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Tuesday sent Captain (retd) Safadr, husband of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, to jail on 14-day judicial remand for delivering a provocative speech.

The police produced the accused before the magisterial court of Ali Rana two hours after the court time. The police implored the court to grant physical remand of the accused. The prosecutor argued that the accused was involved in provocative speech and using negative words against the institutions. The prosecutor stated that to carry out further investigation, a photographic test of the evidence available is required for which physical custody of the accused was necessary.

However, the counsel for the accused argued that his client was being victimised politically. The counsel claimed that initially a case was registered against his client under 16 MPO, and later on Section 124 and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code were added. He said that his client had no connections with any banned outfit and police had no written application from anyone seeking registration of a case against his client.

The counsel stated that the FIR against his client was politically motivated and production of his client before the court after two hours of the court timing was its proof. He implored the court to declare null and void case against his client.

The court turned down the police plea for physical remand and sent the accused to jail for 14 days.

Captain Safdar told the court a false case had been made against him, saying he was being punished for delivering speeches in favour of ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwat’.

Earlier, Islampura police registered a case against Captain (retd) Safdar on charge of provoking people on Oct 13 at sessions court.

The case was registered against on the complaint of SI Taseer Riaz under Section the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order. As per the FIR, Captain Safdar had recorded a video statement at sessions court which went viral on the social media.