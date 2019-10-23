close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
AFP
October 23, 2019

Trump claims impeachment is ‘lynching’

World

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday likened the impeachment investigation against him to a "lynching," a racially charged word from the darkest days of America's slavery legacy.

There was an immediate backlash to Trump's tweet in which he claimed that impeachment was unfair and stripping him of his legal rights. "All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here -- a lynching. But we will WIN!," Trump tweeted.

Kristen Clarke, president of the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said she was "sickened to see Trump´s gross misappropriation of this term today." Clarke said that 4,743 people were lynched in the United States between 1882 and 1968, of which 3,446 were African Americans.

"Lynchings were crimes against humanity and an ugly part of our nation's history of racial violence," she said. "It's beyond shameful to use the word 'lynching' to describe being held accountable for your actions," said Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.

