‘Opp wants to escape accountability’

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the opposition wanted to stage protest demonstration to escape accountability but there would be no compromise on the transparent accountability process.

Talking to a PTI delegation led by Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz, PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana, Mian Hamid Miraj and others at Governor's House, he said the past rulers did nothing to overcome the challenges faced by the country, including inflation and unemployment, and also caused huge economic loss to the country due to their poor policies.

The PTI after coming into power took comprehensive measures for raising the living standards of people, said Muhammad Sarwar. He said the policies of the PTI government saved the country from possible economic default, he added.

He said that it was unfortunate to see that the opposition could not digest the PTI government's effective initiatives put in place for the welfare of the people besides the progress and prosperity of the country. The opposition is planning to create unrest and instability in the country by their protests and sit-ins would not succeed. The people have rejected the opposition during general elections of 2018 and they would again discard the opposition's agenda of protests, he maintained.

The PTI government was determined to rid the country of corruption at any cost, besides steering it out of all crises, he said and added the government was striving to strengthen the democracy, parliament and other national institutions.

The Punjab governor said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated a number of programmes for the provision of healthcare and education facilities to the people, adding that all the promises made by the PTI during its electoral campaign, including provision of employment to youths, would be fulfilled.