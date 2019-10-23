Buzdar reviews plan to renovate Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Tuesday to review performance of the Auqaf Department and a proposal for renovation of historic Badshahi Masjid.

The chief minister said that Badshahi Masjid is historic as well as religious heritage which would be properly renovated. He ordered for devising a comprehensive plan for complete restoration of the mosque according to the international standards.

He constituted a committee under Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, which would submit its report soon. The meeting decided that the urban unit would devise and submit a master plan from Data Darbar to Badshahi Masjid.

The chief minister said that the Auqaf Department would be made commensurate with the needs and requirements of the changing times and hoped that the use of the latest technology would help in improving the department performance.

The meeting decided to launch an anti-encroachment operation to reclaim illegal possessions of Auqaf land and properties. Usman Buzdar said that the standard of facilities at shrines should be improved.