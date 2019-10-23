FA chairman wants concussion substitutes in football

LONDON: Football Association chairman Greg Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced “as quickly as possible” following a landmark report showing a link between football and dementia.

A Glasgow University study shows former footballers are approximately three-and-a-half times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population.

The report, released on Monday, was commissioned by England’s Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and assessed the medical records of 7,676 men who played professional football in Scotland between 1900 and 1976.

Clarke will present the findings of the study to the FIFA Council in Shanghai this week. The FA chairman said the game needed to understand whether repeated heading of the ball, or a failure to treat concussion properly, were contributory factors in dementia risk.

“One of the things we’re pushing on, and I’ve spoken to FIFA and UEFA about this, is to introduce concussion substitutes as quickly as possible,” he told a committee of British lawmakers.

“If anyone has a head injury you don’t just want to have a doctor looking at them quickly and saying ‘you’re OK’ or ‘you’re not OK’ — you can send someone else on to play while that player is assessed to make sure we move away from time pressure on doctors to make really important health decisions.”

Football’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will discuss concussion at a meeting of its football and technical advisory panels in Zurich on Wednesday (today).