Russia discovers five Arctic islands

MOSCOW: Russia’s navy said on Tuesday it had discovered five new islands revealed by melting glaciers in the remote Arctic.

An expedition in August and September charted the islands, which have yet to be named and were previously hidden under glaciers, said the head of the northern fleet, Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev.

"Mainly this is of course caused by changes to the ice situation," Moiseyev, who headed the expedition, said at a press conference in Moscow. "Before these were glaciers; we thought they were (part of) the main glacier."

"Melting, collapse and temperature changes led to these islands being uncovered." Glacier loss in the Arctic in the period from 2015 to 2019 was more than in any other five-year period on record, a United Nations report on global warming said last month.

Russia has opened a string of military and scientific bases in the Arctic in recent years, with interest in the region growing as rising temperatures open up shipping routes and make hitherto inaccessible mineral resources easier to exploit.