Dinner held in Honour of Lord Choudrey

ISLAMABAD: Mr Zameer Choudrey, CBE, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Chief Executive Bestway Group has been appointed to the House of Lords by Her Majesty the Queen, in recognition of his contributions to Britain’s domestic and foreign trade, his philanthropic work both in the UK and abroad, and his role as Chairman of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan.

Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE, Hilal-e-Pakistan, Chairman Bestway Group, recently hosted a dinner in Islamabad to celebrate this honour. His Excellency, Dr Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was the Chief Guest and the dinner was attended by the cream of the diplomatic corps, captains of industry; ministers and members of Parliament and senior government officials.

Dr Arif Alvi described the appointment of Zameer Choudrey as a proud moment for all Pakistanis. He congratulated Lord Choudrey on his achievement and paid glowing tributes to the accomplishments of Bestway Group, Sir Anwar Pervez and Lord Choudrey.

The British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis said that Bestway Group represents the very best of both Pakistan and Britain. He also said that the Group with its businesses across Britain and Pakistan acts as bridge between the two countries.

In the last two decades Lord Choudrey has regularly been asked to facilitate bilateral visits of both Pakistani and British senior government officials, including the Mayors of London and the West Midlands, and private investors, to discuss how both UK and Pakistan can further deepen their historic commercial ties.***