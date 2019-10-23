Two brother robbers killed, another arrested in shootout with cops

Two notorious brother robbers who had been active in District Central for a long time were killed, and their third brother and a cop were wounded in a shootout in Rizvia police remit on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aslam Rao of District Central said mobiles of the Rizvia Police Station rushed to a house after information was received in the morning that robbers had barged into a house of a resident, Sarooj, in Petal Gali, Rizvia.

The suspects injured Sarooj with a pistol butt as they broke into his house. As the cops started cordoning off the area, the robbers after committing the burglary tried to flee. Witnessing them, police raised the alarm and told the three to surrender. However, the suspects opened fire injuring Police Constable Khalid Afzal.

The police retaliated, arrested the robbers in an injured condition and recovered looted items. The casualties were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where two of the robbers, Tauseef and Asif, succumbed to their injuries. The third brother, Raqeeb, was said to be in a critical condition.

SSP Rao added that the three had been released from jail a few weeks ago in a robbery case, and their gang had been active in District Central since 2012. He said they had snatched a cellphone and a wallet from a citizen in Nazimabad No. 6 near the Enquiry Office from a citizen. They sold the snatched cellphone in the Saddar mobile market and distributed the money among themselves. The robbers also snatched a motorcyclist near a PSO Petrol Pump in North Nazimabad and several others in Gulbahar, New Karachi, Bilal Colony, North Nazimabad and Rizvia areas.