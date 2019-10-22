ARL celebrating energy week

Rawalpindi: Attock Refinery Limited (ARL), Rawalpindi is celebrating Energy Week from October 21 to 25, 2019, says a press release.

This celebration is being organised in-line with World Energy Day (22nd October). ARL is celebrating this week since 2013.The World Energy Day is initiated by the World Energy Forum to raise awareness of global energy-related issues. The purpose of this celebration is to motivate employees and make them energy conscious and to reaffirm their commitment towards energy conservation at workplace. To enhance awareness among employees, useful energy ideas will be presented by the internal stakeholders.

The management of ARL emphasizes that we take energy issues as our moral and social responsibility. We believe that sustainable business growth is possible only when we equally take care of global interests.

ARL has implemented ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard soon after its announcement in the year 2011. For sustainable development, many energy saving initiatives have been taken like installation of on grid solar panel systems, replacement of inefficient motors, continuous replacement of conventional ACs & lights with inverter ACs and LEDs and recycling of 20.7 million gallons of water from effluent treatment plant.