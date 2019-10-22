CDA demolishes encroachments

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the assistance of other concerned departments demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments during the anti-encroachment operations conducted in different parts of the city on Monday, the spokesman of CDA said. During the operations conducted, teams of Enforcement Directorate razed six animals’ sheds, seven illegally constructed walls and several gates installed on state land behind Javed Market, Sector I-10/4.

Similarly, four building material depots from different areas of Sector G-8 were also removed while one illegally constructed room and one wood tall in Sector G-9 was also demolished by the teams of Enforcement Directorate. During another action taken in Dhok Kak near Kak Pull teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished two illegally constructed rooms and one boundary wall.