India working to disrupt Pakistan, says Qureshi

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said India was working to foment chaos in Pakistan after getting a befitting military response on the borders.

Qureshi said this during a meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here. Both the leaders strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population at the Line of Control (LoC) and praised the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the Indian military.They also paid tribute to Lance Naik Zahid and other citizens martyred in the firing.

Qureshi said India wanted to destroy regional peace but the genuine struggle of Kashmiris will materialise in the Occupied Kashmir. “Kashmir and Pakistan are Siamese twins. The Indian government has written a new history of barbarity and cruelty against the oppressed Kashmiris,” he continued. “New Delhi’s IOK narrative has failed to win the support of international community after which sometimes it tries to get Pakistan on the FATF blacklist and sometimes it launches into flag operation excuses to overcome blow to its ego,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan had the full military capability to defend itself against any military adventure. He said Pakistan had spared no effort to unmask the real cruel face of Indian democracy to the world, especially at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the case of Islam and Kashmir in the UN, while he told the United Nations Human Rights Council about the human rights violations by the Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said the government had decided to observe black day on October 27 against continued human rights violation in the IOK, which will put enormous pressure on India. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Army had given a lesson to the wicked India by sending its soldiers to hell. He said Pakistan’s armed forces were ever ready to defend the motherland. “India should fully understand that the Pakistan Army has full capability to give a befitting reply to any misadventure, as 22 crore people are firmly behind their armed forces,” he said.

The chief minister regretted that India wanted to push the region to war by targeting civilians in the garb of baseless allegations.

He said targeting of civilians was a highly condemnable act and a blatant violation of all international laws. “It is regrettable that India is fanning tensions through its nefarious activities,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said India had got nervous after its inhuman actions in the IOK. “The entire Pakistani nation pays tribute to the courage of Kashmiris living in an environment of oppression and barbarity and stands with them like a solid rock,” he added.