‘Cholistan Jeep Rally 2020 to be held as per int’l standard’

BAHAWALPUR: Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally will be held in February 2020 in a befitting manner and all the resources will be brought into operation to organise the rally on international standards.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while chairing a meeting at his office here on Monday to review the famous Motor Sports event of this historic region.

He said that arrangements are being made to organize a motorbike race on testing basis. Nayyar said that the sports event will be advertised internationally to introduce the rich culture of Cholistan to the world. He said that all the initial operational arrangements will be finalized until November 30.

He directed the concerned departments to finish the assigned tasks within time. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal said that Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police will provide security to the event.

Commissioner told that tourist information centre, camp village and the hospital will be set up at Derawar Fort while a traffic plan will also be devised for the event.