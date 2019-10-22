close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
Saeed Ahmed
October 22, 2019

‘Eroding purchasing power of masses dragging economy down’

National

Islamabad: Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the masses is dragging the economy down that must be noticed by the policymakers, a business leader , Shahid Rasheed Butt, Patron in Chief of Islamabad Chambers of Small Traders said .

The economy can never improve unless the government reduces increasing expenditures and restore the buying power of masses through policy intervention, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

He said that high interest rates, runaway inflation and negative tax policies have become a major obstacle in the economic activities leaving two million unemployed and compelling millions more to work on reduced wages.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the middle class plays a vital role in the development of an economy which is shrinking at a fast pace while life has become very difficult for the poor. He noted that people paid Rs1.1 trillion in taxes a decade back while now they are paying Rs3.8 trillion as taxes but they are called thieves by the government.

On the other hand, the expenses of the government have jumped from Rs1.5 trillion to Rs7.2 trillion in a decade which is a record. The present government has pushed debt and liabilities to Rs4.2 trillion.

