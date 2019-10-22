PM opens 1,320 MW China Hub power plant

HUB: The Prime Minister, Imran Khan, inaugurated on Monday the 1,320 megawatt China Hub power plant, which is one of the primary projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The prime minister also addressed a ceremony on the occasion, where he said that every facility will be provided to assist the joint project. He said the joint projectsunder the CPEC are a positive sign, recommending that more coal be brought from Thar to be utilised for this power plant. “There are 6,000 Pakistani workers associated with the project,” said the prime minister. He further said electricity is being produced from coal in Thar, adding that due to CPEC the country is progressing. The prime minister said Pakistan’s biggest issue is corruption which kept investors at bay from financing any projects in the country. He said Pakistan has been deprived of billions of dollars due to corruption.

He said the foreign firm, which had won the litigation against Pakistan in Reko Diq case and imposed $6 billion fine, has again shown interest in the project. Imran said the company was in negotiations with Pakistan as during his interaction with him in the United States, the company chief told him that Pakistan has one of the finest quality of gold reserves. The company is interested to resume working on the project owing to the transparent policies of the government, he added. Not only that firm, but many other companies too, including an Australian mining giant, were interested in investing in Pakistan. He reiterated that investment could not be attracted until the country was purged of corruption.