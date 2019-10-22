Sherpao vows to participate in Azadi March

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Monday that his party would participate in the Azadi March.

He was talking to reporters at Watan Kor, the headquarters of his party, after the completion of the intra-party election. A joint meeting of the federal and provincial councils of the party was held in which the election for the central and provincial office-bearers was held. Aftab Sherpao was elected as chairman of the party. Haji Mohammad Ghufran was elected as senior vice-president, Anisazeb Tahirkheli as general secretary, Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as deputy general secretary, Khalil Mardanzai, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz and Zarar Butt as vice presidents, Sher Mohammad Durrani as additional secretary, Masroor Shah as information secretary and Hashim Raza Advocate as joint secretary.

The provincial office-bearers included Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, who was elected as provincial chairman, Hashim Babar as provincial general secretary, Arshad Khan Umarzai, Adnan Wazir, Prof Hameedur Rehman, Baidar Hussain Shah and Fazal Panyala as senior vice- chairman, Asad Afridi as information secretary, Dr Alam Yousafzai as culture secretary, Tania Gul, Hashim Khan and Mirza Bacha as joint secretaries and Nasreen Khattak as secretary social media.

Aftab Sherpao said the opposition had presented four demands to the government that included the resignation of the prime minister, holding of fresh election, non-deployment of the army soldiers during the election and protecting the Islamic provisions of the constitution.

About the talks offer to the opposition, the QWP leader said the government was not serious about talks as it was using unparliamentary and indecent language against them. “We reject the offer of talks and will continue our struggle,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao said the government was selected and they did not accept it. He added the last general election was massively rigged in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).To a question, he said the government would not dare arrest Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said his party had rejected the results of the polls at the outset. “We had demanded the formation of a commission to probe rigging in the election but the demand was not accepted,” he said, adding that a parliamentary committee was formed for the purpose but it could not hold a single meeting in the absent of its terms of reference.

The QWP leader said the government had been unable to pass a single bill from the National Assembly and it was promulgating ordinances.He said the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the wrong economic policies of the government. He said all segments of the society were fed up with the government due to its poor policies.

Aftab Sherpao said that small provinces were being deprived of their due rights. He added work on the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been suspended due to lack of funds.

“The projects which were supposed to be carried out in KP and Balochistan have been shelved,” he added.Sherpao said the government had pledged to create 10 million jobs, but now the ministers were asking people not to look to the government for employment as it was considering closing about 400 departments. He said Pakistan has been turned into a security state. “We want the establishment of a welfare state to serve the people,” he added.