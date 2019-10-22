Digitalisation of e-work-order starts in C&W dept, says minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said that work had been started on e-work-order after e-billing and e-bidding, which would be completed by the end of this year.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that the system would also soon be introduced in the districts where the e-billing system had not been started.Akbar Ayub Khan said that the office of each division would print out biometric attendance at 10 o’clock in the morning and would sent to his office through fax, adding that at the end of each month salaries to employees would be given according to their percentage of attendance.

Secretary C&W Engr Mohammad Shahab Khattak, Chief Engr Central Muhammad Ayub Khan, Chief Engr North Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engr Merged Districts Shahid Hussain, all the Superintending Engineers, Director IT and other officials were also present at the meeting.

The provincial minister was informed about the progress made in all schemes of the department so far.Akbar Ayub Khan said that no negligence would be tolerated in the process of e-billing and e-bidding in the department.

He directed all the superintending engineers to monitor all the schemes themselves and keep in touch with the department at all times so that all the schemes could be completed in a timely manner.