Alleged killers of public prosecutor arrested

TIMERGARA: The Lower Dir police on Monday solved a blind murder case and arrested the killers of assistant public prosecutor (APP) Muhammad Saeed advocate, who was gunned down by unknown assailant near his house in the limits of Chakdara Police Station on October 11.

The family members of Muhammad Saeed advocate had registered the murder case against unidentified assailants at the Chakdara Police Station.

Briefing lawyers representatives from Chakdara bar and district bar Timergara along with family members of Muhammad Saeed advocate at Chakdara Police Station, District Police Officer (DPO), Lower Dir, Arif Shahbaz Wazir said the police investigation team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Farooq Jan investigated the case on modern scientific lines and arrested three accused identified as Muzaffar Khan, maternal uncle of deceased Muhammad Saeed advocate, Imran Khan and Javed Khan.

Arif Shahbaz Wazir said the accused confessed to have committed the crime. He said the reason for brutal killing of Muhammad Saeed advocate was his demand of her mother’s share from his maternal uncle, Muzaffar Khan, in his property.

Muhammad Saeed advocate was assistant public prosecutor with assistant commissioner, Chakdara, and was performing duties at Chakdara tehsil court.