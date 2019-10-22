Trade ties with Portugal to be promoted: Pervaiz

LAHORE:A five-member delegation of Portugal headed by Director of Portugal Mission Dr Jose Carlos Calazan called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here Monday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. According to a press release, the Speaker informed the guests about the assembly structure, parliamentary traditions and its Rules of Procedure. Discussion also took place during the meeting on promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries and consensus reached on boosting contacts among their people. Talking to the delegation, Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan highly valued its mutual cooperation and bilateral relations with Portugal. He expressed the desire that these relations be further expanded at parliamentary, trade and economic levels. The Speaker said that steps should be taken for bringing business communities of both countries closer to each other and benefit from experiences of each-other’s technology experts.

Dr Carlos Calazan said that Portugal wanted to promote mutual cooperation with Pakistan in trade, information technology, education and other fields because both the countries could have useful results by increasing cooperation with each other.