Voice of Alhamra audition complete

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council’s singing competition titled Voice of Alhamra’s audition has been completed. Twenty candidates have selected for semi-final for Voice of Alhamra (VOA) audition which will be held on Tuesday (today) at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Singers from all over Pakistan participated enthusiastically in the audition and sang different songs to impress the judges. Renowned singers Hamid Ali Khan, Tarranum Naz and Waris Baig will perform the duties of judges in "Voice of Alhamra". Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan participated in the auditions of “VOA” and said Alhamra is giving the future stars an opportunity to showcase their singing talent. He said Alhamra platform is providing young people with immense opportunities in all fields of singing, painting, art theatre, literature and other fields of fine arts. He said 20 singers have been selected for the semi-final.

He said winner of “Voice of Alhamra " will get Rs 50,000, second position holder Rs 25,000 and third position will get Rs 20,000 along with certificates. The final will take place on October 24. The cash prizes and shields will be distributed among the finalists at the end of the competition.