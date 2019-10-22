Remand of Ahad, Fawad extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to former chief minister and LDA’s former DG Ahad Khan Cheema, accused in Ashiana Housing scam and assets beyond means case.

The court has extended judicial remand of both the accused by November 4. The NAB had arrested Fawad on charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary to former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and caused a huge loss to the national exchequer. The NAB had accused Cheema of awarding contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Project of approximately Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint venture which was ineligible for the contract. Owing to the ineligibility of the companies, the government had to bear a loss of over Rs64.5 million. The accused persons will be produced again before the court on November 4.