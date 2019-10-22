‘Interior ministry can call army to tackle protest’

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday said the PTI government considered lawyers an asset to the country.

The law minister expressed these views while addressing a general house session of Lahore Bar Association (LBA). A large number of lawyers participated in the session.

The minister said he was a part of the community and issues of legal fraternity were his won. The federal government focused on resolving issues faced by the lawyers, the minister added. He said the government had issued grants to bar association without any discrimination saying that in previous governments funds were distributed to achieve political interests.

He said the ministry was thinking about linking health facility of lawyers with Shaikh Zayed Hospital. The Lahore bar is the biggest bar of Asia and it must have the biggest library of the continent, the minister added. He said that he was aware of all the problems faced by the lawyers and with the passage of time all the issues would be resolved.

The minister requested the media not to use negative words for legal community and at the same time urged lawyers to review their conduct in a bid to build better perception of the community. The lawyers are protector of the law and Constitution and are integral part for the supremacy of law, he added.

After the address, the minister while talking to media dodged questions asked by the reporters. When asked about calling of army personnel for tackling JUI-F’s Azadi March, the minister said that security issues were matter of interior ministry. When asked about appointment of judge in ANF court which is handling Rana Sanaullah drug case, the minister said that Law Ministry only appoints the judge recommended by the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

UET: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised a ceremony for the newly-enrolled students in undergraduate degree programmes at the university’s Auditorium Complex.

UET Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was chief guest while more than 2,500 students from UET Lahore and its constituent campuses attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansoor Sarwar welcomed the new students and said youth was the real asset to any country or nation and Pakistan had a significant share of the young workforce, which could be improved by providing education and coordinating it with modern needs.

The VC said education created a skilled workforce which was backbone for economic development of a country.

Director Student Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, in taking oath to the new students, explained the background of the university as well as the health and sports facilities available for students in the campus. He also shed light on the activities of various student societies and role of other offices.

Convener Admissions Committee Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Maud informed the students about the teaching and research facilities at the university. He also discussed marks criteria, GPA & CGPA, merit, Rules and Regulation of examination system, issues related to degree, semester system and credit hours for each semester.

He said that foreign students were also studying in UET and various facilities were being provided at the same time to make them quality engineers.