Woman driver booked for hitting warden

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Traffic police got a case registered against a woman driver who hit a traffic constable while driving a car on Campus Bridge.
The constable tried to stop her for using a cellphone while driving, but she ignored the signal and hit the constable. As a result, constable Farhan received injuries. Woman, Noor Ul Ain, and her car were handed over to Muslim Town police.
A case was registered against her. Meanwhile, seven people received injuries in separate accidents in the provincial capital on Monday. Rescue 1122 provided them first-aid.
LAHORE:Traffic police got a case registered against a woman driver who hit a traffic constable while driving a car on Campus Bridge.
The constable tried to stop her for using a cellphone while driving, but she ignored the signal and hit the constable. As a result, constable Farhan received injuries. Woman, Noor Ul Ain, and her car were handed over to Muslim Town police.
A case was registered against her. Meanwhile, seven people received injuries in separate accidents in the provincial capital on Monday. Rescue 1122 provided them first-aid.