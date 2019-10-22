Woman driver booked for hitting warden

LAHORE:Traffic police got a case registered against a woman driver who hit a traffic constable while driving a car on Campus Bridge.

The constable tried to stop her for using a cellphone while driving, but she ignored the signal and hit the constable. As a result, constable Farhan received injuries. Woman, Noor Ul Ain, and her car were handed over to Muslim Town police.

A case was registered against her. Meanwhile, seven people received injuries in separate accidents in the provincial capital on Monday. Rescue 1122 provided them first-aid.