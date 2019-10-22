close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Railway cops pay at par with Punjab police

Lahore

October 22, 2019

LAHORE:Federal Minister of Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced increase in the salary of Pakistan Railway police. It was announced after approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Now the police officials of Railways will get salary equal to provincial police officials. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has issued a notification of transfer and postings on Monday.

Dost Ali Legahari has been posted as federal government Inspector of Railways while Farrukh Ali Taimoor Ghalzai posted as Additional General Manager Infrastructure Railway headquarters Lahore.

