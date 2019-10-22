Body formed to probe charges after lecturer’s suicide

LAHORE:Following a strong public reaction to alleged suicide by a young male faculty member of Government MAO College, the Higher Education Department (HED) on Monday formed a committee to probe an alleged harassment case against the deceased.

The probe committee headed by Vice Chancellor of the University of Okara, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, will submit its report within seven days. "The committee shall probe all aspects of the matter and is authorised to call all relevant persons and make any inspection of record, if warranted," reads a notification.

The sudden death of faculty member Muhammad Afzal, of MAO College's English Department on October 9, had reportedly turned out to be a suicide.He was exonerated in the harassment case but had not received any clearance certificate from the college.

The non-issuance of the certificate came to the limelight following a letter which the late Afzal had written to the enquiry committee head, Prof Dr Aalyia Rehman, on Oct 8 and went viral on social media a couple of days back.

The other members of the probe committee are Registrar of Lahore College for Women University, Principal Government PG College, Township and HED's Deputy Secretary (Establishment/Male).