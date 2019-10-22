Rehan to be remembered as great sports administrator

KARACHI: Mohammad Rehan Khan retired as senior director of KMC sports and culture department last week after playing a 34 years and two months marathon innings in KMC.

Wherever he was appointed he did a wonderful job. But it was the sports department where his best came to fore. Commonly in Pakistan the people working behind the scene don’t get recognition. But people who have been involved in the sports affairs of Karachi know what services Rehan has rendered for this city.

When Rehan was appointed as sports director in KMC in 2000s, he took some bold and revolutionary steps for the promotion of sports in this mega city which had been neglected brutally. Grounds, gymnasiums, and stadiums presented a deserted look across the city. They were occupied by different people who used them for personal gains.

A number of sports paradises were used as venues for marriage and other ceremonies. Everything happened there except sports. He got the Landhi Sports Complex completed, which had been delayed for more than two decades, where all indoor games facilities are now available, including swimming pool, and lawn tennis courts.

Rehan used KMC sports complex at Kashmir Road for its real purpose. He ended the practice of using it as marriage venue, got a football ground and a hockey ground built there. Besides, he built indoor games facilities, including squash courts, futsal ground, and a bowling arena, which no other government institution has.

He got the diving pool at Kashmir Road sports complex functional again. It had been closed for more than two decades ago due to an unfortunate incident. He completely renovated KMC swimming pool.

Moreover, he got KMC Women Sports Complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal renovated. He introduced various sports for the women of the city. A number of cricket grounds in the city owned by KMC were being used by different people and organisations. He got some of them vacated and action is being taken for other such spaces.

During his time as KMC sports director, Rehan organised Karachi’s fastest runner (100 metre) competition for both men and women at PSB’s coaching centre. He organised futsal tournament at Kashmir Road sports complex.

KMC was the co-sponsor of 2nd Pakistan champions cricket league in 2012. He organised sports events for special people, including wheel-chair basketball tournament, wheelchair cricket tournament, and chess championship.

KMC gave a big cash prize to Muhammad Asif when he became the world snooker champion. KMC allotted plots at Kashmir Road Sports Complex to the federations of snooker and martial arts for the progress of these disciplines. Unfortunately the federations failed to use the lands. Because of all these services, Rehan will always be remembered as a great sports administrator and organiser in Karachi’s sports history.