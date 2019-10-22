India tour in doubt as Bangladesh cricketers go on strike

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s professional cricketers — including several members of the national squad — went on strike Monday to call for better pay and benefits.

The protest, announced by national Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, could also put next month’s tour of India in jeopardy.

“Unless our demands are met we will not get involved in any cricketing activities,” said Shakib, flanked by former and current national players, at a press conference in Dhaka. “It includes everything — first-class cricket, national team preparations, (and) international cricket.”

It comes amid increasing criticism from players that the Bangladesh Cricket Board is not sharing its wealth with those who contribute most to the game.

The strike comes just weeks before Bangladesh is due to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests in India.

The cricketers want local players and coaches to be paid more equitably with foreign hires. This includes a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, the expansion of national pay contracts, increased match fees in domestic four-day and 50-over games, and better benefits for groundskeepers.