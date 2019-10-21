Fresh Milk Association delegation visits ICCI

Islamabad :A delegation of Islamabad Fresh Milk Association (IFMA) led by its President Muzaffar Hashmi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and discussed key issues of its sector with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President ICCI. Shahid Gondal Secretary General, Mian Abdul Jabbar Chairman, Hafiz Abdullah Finance Secretary and Irfan Ali Deputy Secretary General of IFMA were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that IFMA should work for certification of its members and play role to ensure pure supply of milk to the customers. He said that those who were supplying pure milk to the people should be given certificates while the wrongdoers should be discouraged.