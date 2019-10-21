close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
172 criminals held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 21, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 172 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, the police spokesman said.

Police traded out 34 dacoity/robbery cases and 35 persons were arrested.

Police also arrested 18 absconders during the same period.

Moreover, police held 26 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 9.840 kilogram hashish, 1.525 kilogram heroin,234 bottle wines were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 26 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 25 pistols, one gun, one Kalashnikov and 214 rounds from them.

While 05 gamblers were arrested and recovered gambling money as well as gambling tools were recovered from their possession.

Moreover, Police nabbed 62 other accused for their alleged involvement in 50 crime cases of various natures.

