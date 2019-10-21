‘Chehlum’ observed peacefully amid tight security

Rawalpindi :Under tight security arrangements, ‘azadaars’ observed ‘chehlum’ of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and martyrs of Karbala peacefully on Sunday.

Mobile service on some of sensitive traditional routes was off during the procession. Total seven ‘ma’atmi’ processions appeared from different areas of the city while main procession appeared from Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool at about 11:00 am.

All ‘chehlum’ processions gathered at Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool from where they went to Imambargah Qadeemi. Before start of processions, the religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and martyrs of Karbala.

No untoward incident was reported during the ‘majalis’ and mourning processions of ‘chehlum’ all around in city on the occasion. The local administration had devised a plan of action to maintain law and order on ‘chehlum’, while control rooms were set up at the offices of the commissioner, DCO, CPO and DIG (Operations) to monitor the security situation.

The police made fool-proof security arrangements by deploying of over 3,000 policemen and installed walkthrough gates outside central Imambargah Colonel (r) Maqbool, Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and Imambargah Qadeemi here. Police officials were present all around traditional routes of processions including Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Banni, Purana Qila, Trunk Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Iqbal Road and Fawara Chowk. All 22 sections of special force were also performing security duty.

All roads and streets leading to the place of congregation were properly sealed off. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district till filing of this report.

All traditional routes of processions were blocked for all kinds of private and public transport. All kinds of business activities here on traditional routes were suspended due to ‘chehlum’ processions.

Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division Captain (r) Saqib Zafar along with DC, RPO, CPO and other high ranking officers visited all traditional routes to monitor security arrangements.

The speakers appealed to their audience to imbibe the sprit behind the supreme sacrifice of the great imam to uphold the truth and righteousness for the glorification of Islam. They also appealed to them to unite and maintain interfaith and intersect harmony to foil the evil designs of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces who were hell-bent on destabilising the country.

The followers have also set up registered ‘Sabeels’ and Langer’ on procession routes. People belonging to other schools of thought also distributed ‘langar’ among ‘azadaars.’ The followers also did ‘zanjeer zani’ in ‘ma’atmi processions’.

The officials of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence were also present all around. Doctors along with ambulances were also present in ‘ma’atmi processions’. They were providing medical treatment of injured people during ‘zanjeer zani’ and ‘ma’atam’ on the occasion.