Sharma hits double ton as India in command of 3rd Test

RANCHI: Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double Test century Sunday to put India on top of the third match against South Africa after the hosts declared on 497 for nine.

Sharma made 212 and was involved in a 267-run fourth wicket partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to pulverise South Africa’s bowling in Ranchi. The tourists were in trouble at nine for two, with Indian fast bowlers sending the opposition openers back to the pavilion in Ranchi. Zubayr Hamza, on nought, and skipper Faf du Plessis, on one, were at the crease when bad light stopped play for the second successive day. Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami struck with the second ball of the innings to get the left-handed Dean Elgar caught behind for nought.

Umesh Yadav joined forces to send Quinton de Kock packing for four after the batsman tried to fend off a bouncer that caught his glove and was safely taken by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. The day belonged to Sharma who reached 200 with a six off paceman Lungi Ngidi in the third over after lunch, to a standing ovation from the raucous home crowd. The in-form opener hit another six off Ngidi before falling to Rabada and returned to the pavilion with handshakes from the South African side.

Sharma -- who hit twin centuries in his debut as Test opener at the start of the series -- pulled India out of early trouble with his marathon stand with Rahane, who made 115.

Earlier Rabada struck twice to reduce India to 39 for three after the hosts elected to bat first on Saturday, which also saw a large part of the final session lost to bad weather.

India 1st innings (overnight 224-3):

M. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10

R. Sharma c Ngidi b Rabada 212

C. Pujara lbw b Rabada 0

V. Kohli lbw b Nortje 2

A. Rahane c Klaasen b Linde 115

R. Jadeja c Klaasen b Linde 51

W. Saha b Linde 24

R. Ashwin st Klaasen b Piedt 14

U. Yadav c Klaasen b Linde 31

S. Nadeem not out 1

M. Shami not out 10

Extras: (b10, lb6, nb1) 17

Total (9 wkts dec, 116.3 overs) 497

Fall: 1-12 (Agarwal), 2-16 (Pujara), 3-39 (Kohli), 4-306 (Rahane), 5-370 (Sharma), 6-417 (Saha), 7-450 (Jadeja), 8-464 (Ashwin), 9-482 (Yadav)

Bowling: Rabada 23-7-85-3 (nb1), Lungi 20-5-83-0, Nortje 24.3-5-79-1, Linde 31-2-133-4, Piedt 18-3-101-1

South Africa 1st innings:

D. Elgar c Saha b Shami 0

Q. de Kock c Saha b Yadav 4

Z. Hamza not out 0

F. du Plessis not out 1

Extras (b4) 4

Total: (2 wickets, 5 overs) 9

To bat: T. Bavuma, H. Klaasen (wk), G. Linde, D. Piedt, K. Rabada, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Elgar), 2-8 (de Kock) Bowling: Shami 1-1-0-1, Yadav 1-0-4-1, Nadeem 2-2-0-0, Jadeja 1-0-1-0 Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG) TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS). —AFP