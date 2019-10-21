close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
October 21, 2019

Tired of corruption

Newspost

 
October 21, 2019

The people of Pakistan are tired of corruption but corrupt bureaucrats and technocrats are not tired of indulging in corrupt practices and corrupt lifestyles. Tired of corrupt rulers, the inhabitants of my lovely Larkano, which was ruined because of a massive corruption and treachery, have demonstrated their collective wisdom and collective decision in the polling for Larkano’s PS-11 to the Sindh Assembly. Even in Naya Pakistan, a vast majority of people have no confidence and trust in our government and authorities. Hopelessness is eating the youth of Pakistan when they see and hear that proven corrupt persons are being retained on key slots in leading organizations.

I strongly believe that these corrupt persons who commit such inhumane acts are heartless and devoid of humanity. Like many others, I know not when this nation will be blessed with rulers, bureaucrats and technocrats who truly want to save our country from socioeconomic ills and evils such as drug addiction, corruption, bribery, flattery, lethargy, etc.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

