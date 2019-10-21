Johnson and Erdogan in talks on Syria situation

LONDON: Boris Johnson has held telephone talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the situation in Syria.

The Prime Minister expressed concern regarding Turkey’s military action in the north of the war-torn country. The two leaders are looking to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the situation, as well as issues including migration and terrorism. A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister welcomed the agreement between the US and Turkey on the temporary suspension of fighting, which he said was a step in the right direction.

“He hoped that the agreement would hold and minimise further casualties on all sides. But he also underlined that there remains a great deal of concern about Turkey’s military operation in north-east Syria. “The Prime Minister and the president agreed to look for an opportunity to meet alongside President Macron and Chancellor Merkel to discuss the current situation as well as broader issues including counter-terrorism and migration.”