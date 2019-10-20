Motherhood a ‘struggle’ under spotlight: Meghan

LONDON: Meghan Markle has admitted becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight has been a "struggle".

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to son Archie in May after marrying Prince Harry last year.

Britain´s aggressive press at first welcomed Markle, 38, into the royal fold but coverage has become increasingly hostile, with the tabloids luxuriating in stories about Markle´s fractured American family and rumours of palace rifts.

Speaking to ITV during the couple´s recent tour of southern Africa, she said that: "Not many people have asked if I´m OK".

"Look, any woman - especially when they are pregnant - you´re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know?" she said, when asked how she was coping. "And especially as a woman, it´s a lot.

She added: "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I´m OK. But it´s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."