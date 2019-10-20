Better employment opportunities stressed

Islamabad :Experts at a dialogue on Tuesday stressed the need for increasing employment opportunities for the skilled workers so that they can join the formal labour market and contribute to the economy.

The event was held on 'employment for skilled workforce' here by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)in collaboration with the TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

It also highlighted the digital tools available for job seekers and employers to bridge the gap between two and provide an efficient mechanism to facilitate the employment process.