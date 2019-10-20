Australia for raising bilateral trade

LAHORE: Australian Trade Commissioner Mark Morley on Saturday said Australia and Pakistan should actively explore new avenues to expand trade and investment as both countries have significant prospects to grow bilateral trade and investment.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that Australia and Pakistan were good partners; enjoying long-standing cordial relations that have built on strong business-to-business and people-to-people connections. “Australia wants to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in mining technology, education, dairy, livestock and various other sectors.”

Morley said Pakistani goods were best of the best in the world and have a very huge potential in the Australian market.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh informed the Australian delegation that the LCCI has declared 2019-20 as the year of exports. “It is important to mention that the balance of trade has been in favour of Australia, but it is a matter of concern for us that the bilateral trade is following a decreasing trend for the last couple of years,” he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar appreciated the Australian government for extending liberal scholarships to the Pakistani students. He said Pakistan was emerging globally in IT sector with a young and talented pool of IT professionals, with great potential for mutual cooperation between the two countries.