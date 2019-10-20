close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Two shot dead in Nowshera

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: Two persons were shot dead in two separate firing incidents in the district on Saturday, police sources said.

Mufarrikh Shah told the police that he was repairing an electrical appliance when he received a call from a friend about the murder of his brother. The police registered the case on the report of Muffarikh Shah against Shahid Rahim, Wajid Rahim, Asif Rahim, Tariq Rahim and Zeeshan Rahim. The motive behind the murder was stated to be an old enmity. In another incident, Attaullah, Zabeehullah, Mir Zaman, Amir Rehman, Khairuzzaman, Noor Zaman and Khalilur Rehman exchanged hot words with Adam Khan and Adnan over watering their fields at Ali Baig locality in Taru Jabba and allegedly opened fire on them. Resultantly, Adam Khan was killed while Adnan sustained injuries.

Acting promptly, the police arrested one accused while raids were being carried out for the arrest of other accused.

