Sun Oct 20, 2019
Ourcorrespodent
Five of a family killed in Mardan

Peshawar

MARDAN: Five members of a family were killed over a property dispute at Gujjar Garhi in the limits of Saddar Police Station, police said on Saturday. One Huma Gul, daughter of Rahman Shah, told the police that her cousins Usman Shah, Mohammad Ali, Tahir alias Khan, Bilal and Amir barged into her house and opened indiscriminate fire. She said her brothers Abid Ali, Zafar Ali, 6-month-old Darakshan daughter of Zafar Ali, Atif, and Shazia were killed in the firing. She said her family had a dispute over a seven-Marla house. The police registered a case.|

