Zulfiqar Cheema’s ‘Straight Talk’ launched

LAHORE : A book titled “Straight Talk” written by former Inspector General of Police Motorways Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema about ills of thana culture, corruption, civil service and judiciary was launched at Alhamra Hall on Saturday.

Former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhary was the chief guest while Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, former PCB Chairman Khalid Mahmood, Senator (IG retired) Rana Maqbool Ahmad, ex-IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar, former Ambassador Qazi Rizwanul Haq Mahmood and former federal Secretary Khawja Shamail Ahmad were the guests of honor.

A large number of senior serving and retired police officers including CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, former CCPO Ch Shafiq Ahmad, DIG Ahsan Younas, Farooq Mazhar, DIG Abdul Rub Ch and SSP Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani were also present. Retired judges, civil servants, intellectuals and students also attended the launching ceremony.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of Zulfiqar Cheema for bringing change in thana culture during and after his service. They said he had not only eliminated criminals but also negated the “Yes Sir” policy of officers against every right and wrong.

Shamail Khawja highlighted few chapters of the book and stressed upon the fact that interference of other departments in the affairs of the police department hinder justice for the common people.

He added officers should have courage to say “No” to their bosses and political administration when it comes to principles and righteousness. Tariq Saleem Dogar said Cheema had always been a troubleshooter and he had continued his role even after his retirement.

He also played his role in holding fair by-elections in Gujranwala, Dogar added.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal appreciating the critique of Cheema in his book suggested that he should write on other social issues as well like unstoppable population growth. Khalid Mahmood said reforms in thana culture were still a pipedream.

He said notables still fear going to police stations. In his speech in Urdu he said, “We need to stick to our values to bring reforms in society.”

Chief Guest Justice (retd) Ijaz Chaudhry was requested by the writer of the book to give his opinion about the role of judiciary and some of key decisions of the superior judiciary announced during the last two years.

However, he avoided the request and stressed upon flaws in police investigations.

He rather delivered a religious speech and wished the people should start working for life hereafter.

The police officers in the audience expressed their anger over his speech, saying it was totally irrelevant and it seemed that he had not read the book.

Other speakers also appreciated the attribution of achievements of Zulfiqar Cheema to his mother in the book.

Zulfiqar Cheema thanked the distinguished guests, especially the publisher, who had encouraged him to get his articles published in Daily Jang compiled in a book form.