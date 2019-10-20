Chehlum to be observed amid tight security today

LAHORE :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed on Sunday (today) with traditional religious solemnity and spirit, but amidst strict security measures.

The government is expected to shut down the mobile phone service in selected areas which has become a regular feature of security arrangements to avert possible subversion at religious gatherings for the last two years.

Various majalis and matam gatherings will be held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions will be taken out from different Imambargahs and march on their respective routes, the central Zuljinnah procession would be taken out from Haveli Alif Shah at the Delhi Gate in the morning and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the night after passing through its traditional route. Its route includes Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazaar, Novelty Chowk, Bhati Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.

The district administration has taken special measures to ensure security and facilitate thousands of chest-beating and Noha-reciting mourners. In order to avoid the possible converging of participants in the Chehlum procession with thousands of devotees gathered at Data Darbar for the concluding ceremonies of the 3rd day of the annual Urs, the procession has been scheduled to reach its conclusion at the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah a little late after Isha prayers. This measure has been taken to avoid any possibility of friction between the two gatherings of devotees, and that terrorists could not cash in on the extraordinary large congregation. After the culmination, a Majlis will be held at Karbala Gamay Shah where different Zakerin would highlight the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom.

Thousands of regular and reserve policemen will be deployed at sensitive areas and at different imambargahs, especially along the route of the central Zuljinnah procession to avert any eventuality. Uniformed and plainclothes policemen will guard all entry points to the route of the procession while unnecessary entry points would be sealed off and entry would be allowed on the route only from walk-through gates and scanning by metal detectors. Hundreds of police personnel and special units would be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings along the routes and other sensitive points.

Besides surveillance through helicopters and close circuit television cameras, sharp shooters would also be deployed at multi-storied buildings along the route. Elite Force jawans will perform security duties from the start of the procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.