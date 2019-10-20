Rs120 million smuggled goods seized

Islamabad : The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad seized 11 truckloads of smuggled goods worth minimum estimated value of over Rs120 million.

The squad raided in the godown at Gunjmandi area of Rawalpindi on early Friday and sized 5 truckloads of imported cigarettes and 3 truckloads of costly Boski and Plachi cloth.

According to MCC Islamabad, it was a targeted operation, supported by a team of Rawalpindi Police.