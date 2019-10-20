UAE, Kuwait keen on increasing workforce import from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: UAE has shown interest in digitally connecting Pakistan with its job market database to help the latter prepare human resources in line with the labor demand in the emirates, APP reported on Saturday.

UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli offered Pakistan an access to the labour market’s database of the Middle East country, which would help boost export of Pakistani workforce.

UAE minister extended the offer during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari on the sidelines of 5th ministerial session of Abu Dhabi dialogue, an official statement said.

The initiative would provide Pakistan updated information of job opportunities in the UAE’s labour market, besides enabling it to train the workforce as per the market demand.

UAE is the second biggest employment destination for Pakistan with 3.8 million Pakistanis employed in emirates, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment’s data showed. This accounts for around 35 percent of total employees working abroad.

Bukhari, during the meeting, informed his counterpart that Pakistan wanted to integrate a digital platform with the UAE for ensuring fair and transparent recruitment process, besides minimising its cost. The country is ready to link its digital platform with the UAE, he added.

Both the sides also agreed to activate the joint committee, formed for implementation of the memorandum of understanding recently signed to ensure the protection of Pakistani workers’ rights and resolving their legal job disputes in the Emirates.

It was also decided to prepare a three-year plan for recruitment of Pakistani workforce.

Bukhari said the government stands with its promise of providing respectable jobs to the youth at local and international level. The country’s economy is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government has been taking practical measures to create job opportunities for youth within the country and abroad. The export of manpower witnessed 51 percent increase during the first seven months of the government, he added.

“The Overseas Ministry has been fostering relations with brotherly countries to stabilise the country’s economy by sending more and more workforce abroad,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuwait decided in principle to sign a memorandum of understanding to import skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled manpower from Pakistan in diverse fields including health, education, agriculture and construction.

“The MoU will open up the Kuwaiti labour markets for Pakistani workforce,” a senior official privy to the development told APP.

He said the agreement reached during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Kuwait’s Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Hashem on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi dialogue.

Both the dignitaries expressed the resolve for early signing of the MoU and discussed the ways and means for easing the visa process for Pakistanis.

The official said Pakistan has sufficient manpower in all fields to meet human resource demand of Kuwait.