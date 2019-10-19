‘Hiring of 700 teachers on cards’

Islamabad: Around 700 teachers are being inducted in Islamabad's government schools and colleges, while enrolment of out-of-school children is under way to increase literacy rate, said Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of newly-constructed Kashmir Block at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F/8-1, the minister said the government was making all-out efforts on a war footing to bring reforms in the education sector.

He said a PC-I of worth Rs800 million had been made to provide missing facilities to the public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory. The minister said efforts were also underway for the teachers' training in order to improve the quality education at ICT schools.

He said Pakistan had a different kind of curriculum and by combining these curricula together, a uniform education system with a national single curriculum was being introduced by next year which will be a great achievement of the present government.

Earlier, PTI Member of the National Assembly Asad Umar said the government schools had a lack of capacity and efforts were on the cards to resolve the issue on a priority basis. He thanked the education minister for his constant efforts to improve the standard of education in ICT schools.