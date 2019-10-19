Huzaifa and Aysegul scoop ITF junior crowns

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Mert Aysegul bagged girls’ singles crown while local lad Huzaifa Abdul Rehman lifted boys’ singles title at the ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships that concluded here at S. Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex Friday.

Aysegul Mert outclassed Korean Soo Ha Jang 6-1, 6-3 while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman overcame tough resistance from another local player Shoaib Khan before winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

In girls singles Aysegul played outstanding tennis in the first set touch with the help of forehand and backhand drives.

Soo Ha Jang was unable to adjust against the pace of Aysegul. In the second set Aysegul was in full command and built up 4-0 lead by breaking 1st and 3rd game. Soo Ha Jang reduced the lead 3-4 but Aysegul. Mert Aysegul came back strongly to win the second 6-3.

Second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) continued his winning streak in the boys’ singles final. He led 4-0 by breaking 2nd and 4th game of Shoaib in the first set. Shoaib broke the 5th game of Huzaifa and reduce the lead 3-4. Huzaifa won the first set at 6-4 by holding his own serve. In the second set Shoaib Khan played consistent game from the baseline and took 5-1 lead by breaking 3rd and 5th game of Huzaifa to win the second set.

Huzaifa changed the strategy and started playing baseline game. He raced to 4-0 lead by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Shoaib and won the final set at 6-3.

Huzaifa got valuable 21 international ranking points. The match lasted 2 hours 15 minutes. In the boys’ doubles final, Gunuk Kang (KOR) and KIM Min-Joon (KOR) beat Nauman Aftab (PAK) and Saqib Hayat (PAK) 7-5, 6-2.

Ji Woo Chai (KOR) and Soo Ha Jang (KOR) got the better of Mahta Khanloo (IRI) and Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-3 7-5 in the girls’ doubles final.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas Chairman Board SNGPL graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President ITA, Nighat Saeed member women wing ITA, were also present at the prize distribution.

Results: Boys’ singles final: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Shoaib Khan (PAK) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Girls’ singles final: Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Soo Ha Jang (KOR) 6-1, 6-3.

Boys’ doubles final: Gunuk Kang (KOR) & KIM Min-Joon (KOR) bt Nauman Aftab (PAK) & Saqib Hayat (PAK) 7-5, 6-2.

Girls’ doubles final: Ji Woo Chai (KOR) & Soo Ha Jang (KOR) bt Mahta Khanloo (IRI) & Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-3 7-5.