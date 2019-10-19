Two women, minor stabbed to death

PESHAWAR: Two women and a minor of a family were stabbed to death inside their house in Patwar Payan in the limits of the Mathra Police Station on Friday.

One Khaista Gul told the personnel of Mathra Police Station that unidentified criminals slaughtered his wife, a 21-year-old daughter and a four-year-old grandson Zakir in their house. The daughter of the complainant had come to the house of her parents along with her son. The bodies were found in a small mud-house located in the fields.

The police said they were investigating the case to find the motive and the culprits. A high-level inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the case.