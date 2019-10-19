close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Over 1,500 cops for procession

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Islamabad:The capital police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), to be held on Saturday, by deploying over 1,500 policemen to guard the processions and congregations across the city.

According to the security plan, the Islamabad Police along with personnel from the paramilitary Rangers, counter-terrorism personnel, police commandoes, Falcon Squad officials, motorbike patrols, Eagle squad and personnel from other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to perform patrolling and security duties. The routes of all processions will be completely cordoned off through a heavy deployment of security forces.

DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all Zonal SPs, DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials to be vigilant and perform field duties on the day. They have been given the task to monitor the routes of processions and ensure effective coordination amongst the security personnel deployed in different areas of the city. The route has been divided into three sectors and each sector will be headed by an officer of SP rank, while sub-sectors will be headed by ASPs DSPs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore