close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Woman found dead at home in Surjani Town

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

The body of a woman was found at her house in Surjani Town on Friday. According to police, the body was found in Sector 51-C, Taiser Town, within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. Responding to information, rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the woman was identified as 35-year-old Salma, wife of Iqbal, adding that they were trying to determine whether she was murdered or had committed suicide. No case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Man electrocuted to death

A man was electrocuted to death at a house located near the Noorani Hotel within the limits of Manghopir police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

Police said that 47-year-old Zohaib, son of Anwar Ahmed, was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock and died on the spot.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi