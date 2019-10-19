Woman found dead at home in Surjani Town

The body of a woman was found at her house in Surjani Town on Friday. According to police, the body was found in Sector 51-C, Taiser Town, within the jurisdiction of the Surjani Town police station. Responding to information, rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said that the woman was identified as 35-year-old Salma, wife of Iqbal, adding that they were trying to determine whether she was murdered or had committed suicide. No case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Man electrocuted to death

A man was electrocuted to death at a house located near the Noorani Hotel within the limits of Manghopir police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities.

Police said that 47-year-old Zohaib, son of Anwar Ahmed, was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock and died on the spot.