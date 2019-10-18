Pervaiz says message sent to Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said on Thursday that a message has been sent through mutual acquaintances to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has announced Azadi March set to begin on Oct 27.

Khattak was recently tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to head a four-member committee to approach the opposition and JUI-F on the issue of march. This is the first contact between the two sides. The senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said that the purpose of the message was to gauge the agenda of the other side and negotiate over it.

In the same vein, Khattak said that the demand of the PM’s resignation is ‘laughable’, and no talks will be held on it.

The PTI leader said that the government is not in favour of use of force.

Fazl earlier said that participants of his march would enter Islamabad on October 31. The party had announced to hold the protest on October 27 and sought permission from local authorities for a gathering near Islamabad’s D-Chowk. Fazl said the participants of Azadi March from across the country will gather near Tarnol before entering Islamabad on October 31.