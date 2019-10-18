Dengue fever claims two more lives in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Dengue fever has claimed two more lives here at Holy Family Hospital in last 48 hours taking the total number of deaths due to the infection at the HFH to 13 while the infection has already claimed 12 lives in other two teaching hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

The dengue fever outbreak is continuing to hit population in town in its most intense phase and the trend of incidence of the infection hints that the concerned authorities have failed in checking spread of the infection and the outbreak would only be wiped out by fall in temperature like the past.

‘The News’ has learnt that two confirmed patients of dengue fever including a 60-year old female and a male who were residents of Adyala Road died here at the HFH while another confirmed patient of the infection, a 40-year old male from Morgah New Abadi also died at the HFH though two of the deaths were attributed to the infection. The third patient was having co-morbidity, according to hospital sources.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that in last 48 hours, the three teaching hospitals tested as many as 346 patients positive for dengue fever taking the total number of patients confirmed positive for the infection this year at the allied hospitals to 9,117.

Also no significant decline in influx of patients visiting dengue fever outpatients departments at the allied hospitals has been witnessed for the last two to three weeks. In last 24 hours, the three teaching hospitals including HFH, BBH and DHQ Hospital tested as many as 189 patients positive for dengue fever while results in 85 cases were yet to be finalized by the hospitals on Thursday.

According to details, the three allied hospitals received a total of 1,269 patients at their dengue outpatient departments in last 24 hours of which as many as 185 were admitted to the hospitals’ dengue fever wards for management and treatment.

On Thursday, as many as 579 patients including 462 confirmed patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the wards of the allied hospitals while the three hospitals discharged 220 patients in last 24 hours.

Alarming is the fact that on Thursday, as many as 179 patients of dengue haemorrhagic fever and 15 patients of dengue shock syndrome were undergoing treatment in dengue fever wards of the allied hospitals while 16 patients including 12 patients of DSS and four patients of DHF were admitted to the high dependency units of the HFH and BBH.

To date, the HFH has tested a total of 4665 patients positive for the infection while as many as 239 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday. As many as 2688 confirmed patients of dengue fever have so far been reported at the BBH while over 240 patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the BBH on Thursday. The DHQ Hospital has tested a total of 1764 patients positive for dengue fever this year while on Thursday, as many as 115 patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital.