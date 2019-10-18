Home dept to monitor security on Chehlum

LAHORE:Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of 10 companies of army and six companies of Rangers in the province for maintaining law and order in the City on the day of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), The News has learnt.

Six districts of Punjab province have been declared very sensitive by the home department and the department has issued high alert for those districts. Sources said the home department had written a letter to the federal government to provide the army and rangers officials.

According to sources, the home department will monitor security in all districts. The department has also directed the office of the inspector general of police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to sources in the home department, mobile phone services will be partially available on the ways of procession. Additionally, the home department has directed the districts administrations to keep the authorities concerned updated about the situation round-the-clock.

Earlier, Punjab home department had issued guidelines for maintaining peace on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). According to a letter sent to police and other stakeholders, the home department directed IGP, special branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), all divisional commissioners, regional police officers, DPOs, DCOs and Punjab Information Technology chairman to ensure peace on the occasion. They were directed to remain vigilant on the occasion to cope with any untoward incident.