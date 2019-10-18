close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 18, 2019

Austria sentences imam, 3 others for IS recruitment

World

AFP
October 18, 2019

VIENNA: An Austrian court on Thursday sentenced an imam and three other men to jail for running a religious group that recruited young men for the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

The court in Graz, the capital of Styria state, sentenced the imam to seven years in jail. The three men received six-year, five-year and five-month suspended jail terms for their links to IS in Syria. Two other men were tried but acquitted. All of the accused were born in Turkey and were found to be involved with the group founded by the 47-year-old imam, who has denied radicalising young men to recruit them for IS.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World